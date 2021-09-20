Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:56PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 755 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from near Merrill to near Rib Mountain to 9 miles south of

Mosinee to near Lake Wazeecha to near Babcock. Movement was east at

40 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near…

Weston, Rib Mountain and Mosinee around 800 PM CDT.

Stevens Point around 805 PM CDT.

Whiting around 810 PM CDT.

Bevent around 815 PM CDT.

Amherst around 825 PM CDT.

Wittenberg around 830 PM CDT.

Plainfield around 840 PM CDT.

Hartman Creek State Park and Chain O’ Lakes-King around 900 PM

CDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Big Eau Pleine

County Park, Moon, Coddington, Fenwood, Kellner, Whitcomb, Powers

Bluff County Park, Iola, Ringle and Sherry.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.