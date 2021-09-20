Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:26PM CDT by NWS Duluth MN

At 726 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Saxon, to Glidden, to 9 miles north of

Hawkins, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 40 mph.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured

objects around.

Locations impacted include…

Upson, Saxon, Park Falls, Hurley, Butternut and Gile.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for north central

and northwestern Wisconsin.