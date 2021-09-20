Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:09PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

At 709 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles north of Winchester to 6 miles

southeast of Mercer to near Willow Lake to near Spirit to 11 miles

east of Medford. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Rhinelander, Eagle River, Merrill, Lac Du Flambeau, Tomahawk,

Newbold, Harrison, Phelps, Boulder Junction and Woodboro.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.