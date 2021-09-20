Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:02PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI

Special Weather Statement issued September 20 at 7:02PM CDT by NWS Green Bay WINew
At 701 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Medford to near Colby to 9 miles northeast
of Shortville to 12 miles east of Millston to near Tomah. Movement
was east at 45 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Weston, Rib
Mountain, Mosinee, Abbotsford, Spencer and Whiting.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.