SPECIAL REPORT: Regional computer forensics lab helps combat child sex crimes

MARATHON COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -- After nearly a dozen school related employees have been convicted of some sort of sex assualt, pornography, or enticement involving children in just the past five years, we're digging deeper to see what area law enforcement is doing to put criminals like that behind bars.

It's a scary concern for parents that seems to continue to pop up in north central Wisconsin. Officials said while the numbers may look like they're increasing locally, police said there's now more resources to report and catch criminals.

"We know the activity has always been happening and now the infrastructure is being built to actually report that to law enforcement so that’s a good thing," said Captain Jeff Stefonek with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

However, there has been a rise at the national level. "The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has seen a dramatic uptick in the amount of tips they have received an upwards of 28% from 2019-2020," said Captain Ben Graham with the Wausau Police Department.

With the Department of Justice leading it, area law enforcement partner to investigate these cases in a regional computer forensics lab. It's located at the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

"There are two ways in which we investigate tips like these. It could be through these tips that do come in through NEMEC and our local DOJ partners but they're also proactive in that we can have ongoing and every once in awhile we will have undercover operations that we do run to be proactive to try and weed out the offenders that way as well," Capt. Graham said.

Local authorities encourage everyone in the community to get familiar with NECMEC and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program or iCAC. They also encourage parents to protect your kids best you can with a few different practices.

"You can do things like pop-up blockers and put software on computers that help filter out some of that bad material but it comes down to relationships too," Graham said. "I would say communicate often and frequently with your kids."

Capt. Graham said another tip is to keep computers in a common area of your home and don't allow cell phones to go in bedrooms, especially at bedtime.

Police said monitoring what your child is doing online can make a big difference.