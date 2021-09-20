Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 8:29PM CDT until September 20 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

At 828 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 9 miles northeast of Friendship to 11 miles northeast

of Wisconsin Dells, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

These severe thunderstorms will remain over mainly rural areas of

southeastern Adams County, including the following locations…

County Roads B And P, Brooks, K And L Campground, County Roads B And

K, Highway 23 And County G, County Roads A And B and County Roads G

And M.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.