Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:58PM CDT until September 20 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Southeastern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…
Adams County in central Wisconsin…
* Until 845 PM CDT.
* At 757 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near New Lisbon to 7 miles north of Reedsburg,
moving northeast at 60 mph.
HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Severe thunderstorms will be near…
Dellwood around 810 PM CDT.
Friendship and Adams around 815 PM CDT.
Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County
Roads B And P, County Roads B And K, The Town Of Quincy, Highways 13
And 21, County Roads G And M, Stand Rock Campground and Big Spring.
This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 82 and 86.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.