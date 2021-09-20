Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued September 20 at 7:58PM CDT until September 20 at 8:45PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Juneau County in central Wisconsin…

Adams County in central Wisconsin…

* Until 845 PM CDT.

* At 757 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near New Lisbon to 7 miles north of Reedsburg,

moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Dellwood around 810 PM CDT.

Friendship and Adams around 815 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include County

Roads B And P, County Roads B And K, The Town Of Quincy, Highways 13

And 21, County Roads G And M, Stand Rock Campground and Big Spring.

This includes Interstate 90/94 between mile markers 82 and 86.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.