Search for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend turns up empty-handed

UPDATE:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities have halted their search in a wooded preserve for a Florida man following the apparent discovery of his girlfriend’s body in Wyoming after she went missing on a cross country trip.

Officials in North Port, Florida, said Monday the search of the Carlton Preserve for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie is on hold.

In Wyoming, an FBI agent says a body discovered Sunday is believed to be Laundrie’s girlfriend Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

The cause of death hasn’t yet been determined. Petito and Laundrie left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van but Laundrie returned to Florida alone Sept. 1.

He’s been named a person of interest.

