Resources available for sex assault victims

(WAOW) -- If you or someone you know if a victim of sexual assault there are resources available throughout North Central Wisconsin.

Marathon County: The Women's Community: 715-842-5663

Portage County: Cap Services: 715-343-7118

Waupaca County: Cap Services: 715-2589575 ext. 240

Lincoln County: Haven: 715-536-1300

Northwoods: Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 715-362-6841

Wood County: Wisconsin Rapids Family Center: 715-421-1511

You can find a list of resources statewide here.