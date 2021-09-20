Resources available for sex assault victims
(WAOW) -- If you or someone you know if a victim of sexual assault there are resources available throughout North Central Wisconsin.
- Marathon County: The Women's Community: 715-842-5663
- Portage County: Cap Services: 715-343-7118
- Waupaca County: Cap Services: 715-2589575 ext. 240
- Lincoln County: Haven: 715-536-1300
- Northwoods: Tri-County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault: 715-362-6841
- Wood County: Wisconsin Rapids Family Center: 715-421-1511
You can find a list of resources statewide here.