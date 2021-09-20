Prosecutor: Georgia inmate plotted escape that left 2 dead

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor says a Georgia inmate was the mastermind who plotted an escape that left two prison guards dead in 2017. But the inmate’s defense attorney says it was another prisoner, not his client, who fired the killing gunshots. A jury in Putnam County heard opening statements Monday in the death penalty trial of Donnie Rowe. He’s charged with murder in the slayings of Sgts. Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue aboard a prison transport bus. Prosecutor Dawn Baskins told jurors it was Rowe who noticed a gate separating the two guards from inmates on the bus was unlocked, and that he was the first one through it. Defense attorney Frank Hogue said Rowe had no idea fellow inmate Ricky Dubose would kill the guards after getting a gun.