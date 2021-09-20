Packers trail the Lions on Monday night football 17-14 at the half

Lambeau Field was at full throat for a regular season game for the first time in over 600 days as over 80,000 fans entered the hallowed halls to watch the Packers take on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

However the crowd was quickly silenced as the Lions took their opening drive down the field converting it into seven points on a 5-yard pass from Jared Goff to former Wisconsin Badger, Quintez Cephus.

The Packers would answer on their first possession marching the length of the field, with a push pass from Aaron Rodgers to Aaron Jones ending the drive in points.

The two teams would stall on their next drives, but the scoring would resume on Detroit's third drive of the game as Goff hit tightend T.J. Hockenson in the corner of the endzone to make it 14-7 for the visiting team.

But once again, the Packers would respond as the Aaron to Aaron struck again, this time from the 1-yard line on a rollout to make it a 14-14 game.

A decent kick return up near midfield set the Lions up with a golden opportunity right before the half, which the capitalized on with a 43-yard field goal to take the lead 17-14 into the locker room.

The Packers will receive the second-half kickoff.