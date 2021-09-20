Packers beat Lions 35-17, get first win of 2021 season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- After a horrendous Week 1 performance the Packers bounced back in a big way winning big over Detroit on Monday Night Football.

Green Bay was down by three points at halftime.

The Packers offense was the Aaron show as Rodgers and Aaron Jones were part of the offensive output in the second half.

Rodgers easily surpassed the amount of yards he threw for in the Packers' Week 1 loss finishing 255 yard, completing 22 passes with five incompletions and five touchdowns

Jones finished with 17 carries for 67 yards and one touchdown.

Davante Adams finished with eight receptions for 121 yards.

Scoring



Aaron Rodgers' first touchdown pass of the season came on a four yard pass to Aaron Jones in the first quarter. The Aaron duo connected again on a one yard scoring play in the second quarter.

Rodgers connected with his tight end Robert Tonyan on a 22-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Rodgers and Jones connected for a third time on an 11-yard pass in the third quarter to make it a 28-17 game.

Jones then scored on a one yard run in the game's final quarter.

Next Game

The Packers will be heading out west for a Week 3 matchup on Sunday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.