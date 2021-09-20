Multiple signs stolen in Town of Tomahawk

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Lincoln County Sheriff's Department is investigating after several signs were reported stolen from the Town of Tomahawk.

They say the the Town Chairman reported the thefts were in the area of Bridge Road and 4 Mile Road.

The signs that were stolen include:

One stop sign

Two truck hauling signs with stands

Three barricades

Two loose gravel signs(taken from Bridge Road)

One arrow sign(taken from Tower Road)

If you have any information about the signs that were stolen, the sheriff's department asks to report it to their office at (715) 536-6272 or contact Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or use the P3 App.