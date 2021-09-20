Lava from Spanish volcano heads toward sea; no injuries

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain (AP) — Lava continues to flow slowly from a volcano that erupted in Spain’s Canary Islands off northwest Africa. The head of the islands’ regional government says Monday he expects no injuries to people in the area after some 5,000 were evacuated. Lava is flowing on the island of La Palma toward the sea, moving at 700 meters per hour. Officials say the lava is moving in two streams through a mostly unpopulated area. It has destroyed some 20 isolated houses. Officials say they are not expecting any other eruption and no lives are currently in danger. La Palma has a population of 85,000.