Lac du Flambeau schools shifting to virtual learning

(WAOW) -- Lac du Flambeau's school district is going virtual for at least the next two weeks.

Monday marked day one for students learning from home as the district has experienced what it calls "a significant rise of positive cases" lately.

Superintendent Larry Ouimette sent a letter to families Friday, outlining instruction times and the district's plan.

He says they were about to reach a limit on students that had COVID-19 symptoms or were close contacts to someone who tested positive.

Ouimette also says because test results take a while to return, they made the right decision for the circumstances.

"We just felt overall to shift to remote learning for two weeks would give the tribal health department and our teachers an opportunity to regroup," Ouimette said.

The district is hoping to return to in-person learning October 4.

Lac du Flambeau is the second district in our area to go virtual so far this school year, the other being Chequamegon.