Damage from Hurricane Ida preventing gas prices from resuming decline

(WAOW)-- Gas prices are remaining near the high of 2021 following damage from Hurricane Ida.

The damage done with by hurricane has prevented the gas prices from resuming their decline.

"Ida caused the loss of over 30 million barrels of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico, and with gasoline demand remaining relatively high for the season, oil inventories remain relatively tight, preventing any organized decline in gas prices for the time being. As a result, we may have to wait a couple more weeks until hurricane season slows for oil inventories to start to rise and gas prices to fall," said said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy the average price nationally for a gallon of gas is now averaging $3.18 a gallon. It has risen close to two cents from a month ago and just over $1 than a year ago.

Wisconsin

The cheapest gallon of gas comes in at $2.69 while the most expensive rings up at $3.19. The average price for a gallon of gas in the badger state is just over a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

In the Wausau area, the average price for a gallon of comes in an $3.25 a gallon. The price last year for the area was $2.01.