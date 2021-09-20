California woman found dead in freezer; daughter questioned

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an 87-year-old woman has been found dead in a freezer at her Southern California home and investigators have questioned her daughter, who lived with her. The Press-Enterprise newspaper says no arrests have been made since the body was discovered on Sunday in the city of Riverside after another relative asked police to check on the older woman. A police spokesman says the daughter gave inconsistent statements about the whereabouts of her mother. Officers searched the house and discovered the body inside a working freezer in the garage. No information on the body’s condition was available and the daughter was not identified. An autopsy is being conducted.