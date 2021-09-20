Burglars shoot out front door of Madison business, steal money

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison business's front door was shot out and money was stolen overnight, according to the Madison Police Department.

MPD said at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a burglary alarm at Tech Heroes in the 7400 block of Mineral Point Road.

When officers got there, they found the front glass door had been shot out and there were shell casings in the parking lot. A small amount of money was taken from the business.

Tech Heroes was closed at the time of the burglary.

Despite the use of a K9 track, the person or people responsible for the crime have not been located.