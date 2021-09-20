Brewers announce NLDS single game ticket availability

MILWAUKEE – As the Crew advances toward a franchise-record fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Milwaukee Brewers today announced details regarding the purchase of single-game tickets for the National League Division Series (NLDS) at American Family Field. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early as the thrill of postseason baseball is unmatched. Those who have experienced it know it’s an electric atmosphere, from the first pitch to the final out.



Single-game tickets for NLDS games at American Family Field will be available for purchase by the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 28. Brewers.com Registered Users who reside in Wisconsin will also be able to purchase a day earlier at 10 a.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 27. The full schedule of postseason presales and single-game ticket opportunities can be found at brewers.com/postseason.

Customers will have an opportunity to purchase parking passes online, with digital parking passes available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Please note that all single-game tickets for potential postseason games at American Family Field will exclusively be delivered via the MLB Ballpark App.



In the event that fans purchase tickets for postseason games that do not occur, the full value of the purchase (including fees) will be refunded to the credit card within 10 business days of the scheduled game.



For more information, including seating and pricing information, visit brewers.com/postseason or call 414-902-4000.