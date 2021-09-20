Basil in Weston to close its doors

Weston, Wis. (WAOW) -- Basil, an Asian Fusion restaurant in Weston, will close for good in early October.

"It is bittersweet to announce that we will be closing Basil’s doors for good on October 2nd and are putting Basil up for sale. We have loved being a part of this community, sharing our family recipes, and creating so many memories with so many of you," the restaurant's owners said in a Facebook post.

Samantha Fischer took over as the restaurant's owner in 2018, taking over the business from her parents, James and Tee Daly.

The Daly's opened Basil in 2010.

"We have decided to pursue new adventures outside of the restaurant world and are excited to spend more time with family, adventuring, and pursuing other passions. We wish you all the best," they said in the Facebook post.