Area upskirt victim shares story

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Former D.C. Everest teacher Travis Greil was sentenced to eight year and a half years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

A press release from the Department of Justice says he admitted to using an i-Pad to take photos and make videos under student's clothing.

News 9 talked with one of the victims Libby Radies.

Libby was a freshman in college when she found out her former teacher was arrested.

"Travis Greil was my mock trial coach for all three years in high school. He was a mentor to me, someone I looked up to a lot in the building... he had used that relationship we had built to lure me to his desk.” she said.

"He was trusted, and to hear that was the ultimate betrayal,” said Allison Radies who is Libby's mother.

According to the D.C. Everest Area School District, Greil was a teacher in the district for 15 years.

According to court records, it wasn't until February of 2020 when victims came forward with concerns over an i-Pad.

Those records go on to say that police found 132 upskirting videos and photos of 81 female students. All of them were stored without the students' knowledge.

The impact felt is far from over.

"Because that's real life, these girls are going to trauma counseling, these girls are dealing with PTSD, these girls feel uncomfortable around male professors, this was life-changing for a lot of people," Libby said.

The experience left some students angry, saying they wish more was done and talked about.

"I felt so depressed and so sad, and it was like no one was listening," said Libby. "That's just the hardest part, I just want to hear, I want to know it's not going to happen again."

However, the district sent a letter to students and parents, the school district said they asked staff members not to discuss the situation in a classroom setting based on the advice of counselors.

Counseling services were made available to students and their families, and district leaders are always encouraging students to come forward if something doesn't feel right.

"Our win is if they come and talk to us and not far behind that is if they reach out anonymously and say hey this is going on," said Jeff Lindell with the D.C. Everest Area School District.

News 9 spoke to area school districts on safety measures they're taking. You can find that story here.