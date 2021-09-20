Abbotsford football recovering after illness-caused postponement

ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- After having to postpone its game last week due to illness, the Abbotsford High School football team is hoping to return to the gridiron this week.

Abbotsford's district administrator, Ryan Bargender, says COVID-19 played a factor in postponing, but was not the only reason.

On Friday, school officials said about half of its varsity roster was sick with multiple illnesses and decided to postpone its game against Colby, leaving a chance that the game could be rescheduled for a later date.

However, neither Abbotsford nor Colby has any open dates left in the schedule.

Ultimately, the decision was made by the district and coaching staff to keep everyone involved safe.

"It kind of was us being cautious that 1) we didn't want kids around that had some symptoms and 2) we didn't want to send over young guys to play in a varsity football game and either get hurt or get discouraged," Bargender said.

He also says as of now, their game against Auburndale this Friday is still on, pending health, but will continue to monitor their situation throughout the week.