Warm Monday then fall-like

We had a very warm end to the weekend today and will likely remain warm for one more day, though we are tracking a much cooler spell of weather. It will be a good idea to break out the cooler season wardrobe as Tue-Sun of this next week will 20-25 degrees cooler than today.

Tonight: Mostly clear and balmy.

Low: 65 Wind: SSE ~ 5

Monday: Increasing clouds and humidity. A 90% chance of showers or thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening

High: 80 Wind: South 12-17

Monday Night: Heavy rain ending late.

Low: 56

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler.

High: 66

If you weren't able to enjoy the late summer heat yet, Monday morning will still be fairly summer-like with above-average temperatures for this time of year. In fact, not only will Monday be warm, but also quite a bit humid as we are tracking an increase of moisture to the state. An impressive cold front will be capitalizing on the present moisture in the air Monday evening and likely create heavy showers and likely a few thunderstorms. The rainfall will come in the form of a line of showers that will impact all of Wisconsin and likely amount to rain totals of 0.5" to 1.5". Therefore if you have anything planned on Monday, it will be best to get it done early, otherwise, you may need to prepare for wet weather.

Monday night will be a bit cooler, but not nearly as cool as the nights to come. Showers will likely taper off in the early morning hours of Tuesday 1-4 AM leading to a dry morning. Tuesday will be breezy and much cooler with temperatures only rising from the mid 50s at daybreak to the mid 60s at their peak. With the cooler temperatures and the breeze, it will likely feel much more comfortable under an extra layer so keep that in mind.

Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be very cool with temperatures falling to the low 40s and even upper 30s in the Northwoods. However, while many cities will avoid it, other cities have the chance to drop to the freezing point creating early morning frost. To be cautious, it may be a good idea to bring sensitive plants indoors.

The rest of the forecast is fairly mundane. Most days will have a good amount of sunshine though remain on the cooler side in the 60s. The cloudiest days will be Friday and Saturday, which as of right now have a small (20%) chance of rain. Sunday looks to be the warmest in the upper 60s which should also end our weekend with plenty of sunshine.

Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 19-September, 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a fast moving cold front produced severe weather in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Eight tornadoes were reported, including five in Indiana. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 74 mph at Wabash IND. Winds associated with the cold front itself gusted to 69 mph at Kenosha WI. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)