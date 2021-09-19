One person hospitalized after crash involving pickup truck and motorcycle

MUKWA, Wis. (WAOW)-- The operator of a motorcycle is in the hospital after a Saturday night crash involving a pickup truck.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office says they received a call of an accident before 6:30 at the intersection of State Highway 54 and Ferry Street.

They say the crash investigation determined the truck was traveling west on State Highway 54 and turned left onto Ferry Street. The motorcycle was traveling east of State Highway 54 and collided with the truck on the passenger side.

The male operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital via medical helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.