Israeli army arrests last 2 of 6 Palestinian prison escapees

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have arrested the last two of six Palestinian prisoners who escaped a maximum-security Israeli prison two weeks ago. The men surrendered after being surrounded in their hideout early Sunday, closing an embarrassing episode that exposed deep security flaws in Israel and turned the fugitives into Palestinian heroes. The Israeli military said two people who allegedly assisted the fugitives, were taken for questioning. Palestinian media and the Israeli military said clashes occurred in Jenin between troops and residents. Five of the prisoners are from the Islamic Jihad militant group, with four of them serving life sentences, and the sixth is a member of the secular Fatah group of President Mahmoud Abbas.