Gunmen kill constable protecting polio team in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police say gunmen on a motorcycle have shot dead a police constable guarding polio vaccination workers in rural northwest Pakistan. A senior officer said the attack happened in the village of Dhal Behzadi about 75 kilometers (47 miles) south of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Members of the vaccination team were unhurt, he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the assault. The attack came on the third day of a five-day polio vaccination drive across the province. It’s part of a nationwide program to eradicate the crippling disease by the end of the year.