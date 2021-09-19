East Libya forces say 2 helicopters crashed, killing 2

CAIRO (AP) — Forces loyal to a powerful Libyan commander say two military planes crashed on Sunday over a village in eastern Libya, killing at least two officers. The self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces members say the two helicopters collided in the air over the village of Msus, 130 kilometers (about 81 miles) southeast of the city of Benghazi. The group did not provide the cause of crash and said they were on a military mission. The forces are led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter and control eastern and most of southern Libya.