Area police officers and firefighters battle on the baseball diamond

EDGAR, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The annual baseball tournament brings area serivce officers together for a day of fun in the sun while raising money for their fallen.

The 7th annual battle of the badge took place in Edgar Sunday Morning. The tournament aims to raise money for memorials and special police and fire events.

Raising over 12,000 dollars Ted Knoeck an event organizer and Patrol Lieutenant said they were happy to see everyone together having fun.

"Our brothers and sisters getting together having a good time. We have a stressful job, and we can get together and have a good time, have a ball tournament and raise some money for the fallen before us " said Knoeck.