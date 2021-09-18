UN council urges Somalia’s feuding leaders to settle dispute

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Somalia’s feuding government leaders to resolve their disagreements through dialogue and give top priority to holding long-delayed national elections this year. The U.N.’s most powerful body also urged the federal government and regional states “to ensure that any political differences do not divert from united action against al-Shabab and other militant groups.” Saturday’s press statement followed emergency council consultations on Somalia’s worsening political crisis. On Thursday, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed said he suspended Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble’s power to hire and fire officials, the latest action in their increasingly divisive relationship.