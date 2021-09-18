Tropical Storm Odette slogs offshore of mid-Atlantic coast

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Odette is slogging off the mid-Atlantic coast and is expected to weaken Saturday night as it approaches eastern Canada. Odette was traveling northeast Saturday morning at 15 mph. It was centered about 225 miles south of Nantucket, Massachusetts. It had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. Forecasters say swells generated by the storm are affecting parts of the mid-Atlantic coast and will cause dangerous conditions off the coasts of the Northeast U.S. and parts of Canada over the weekend. No tropical storm warnings or watches have been issued.