The barbecue king: British royals praise Philip’s deft touch

LONDON (AP) — When Prince Philip died nearly six months ago at 99, the tributes poured in from far and wide, praising him for his supportive role at the side of Queen Elizabeth II over her near 70-year reign. Now, it has emerged that Philip had another crucial role within the royal family. He was the family’s barbecue king — perhaps testament to his Greek heritage. In excerpts of the BBC program ‘Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers’ released late Saturday, members of the royal family spoke admiringly of the late Duke of Edinburgh’s barbecuing skills. Prince Harry also described how his grandfather would “never probe” but listen intently about his two tour of duties to Helmand province during the war in Afghanistan.