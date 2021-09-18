Summer returns for a couple of days

One last blast of Summer-like weather is on the way, then it looks like a surge of cooler weather for the middle of next week. During the transition, we might have some significant rain.

Tonight: Mainly clear and comfortable.

Low: 55 Wind: SE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm, and breezy. Turning more humid in the afternoon.

High: 85 Wind: South 10-20

Sunday Night: Scattered clouds and balmy.

Low: 63

I hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful blue skies and comfortable temps this Saturday. We should have clear skies tonight and mostly sunny conditions once again tomorrow. The difference tomorrow is that it will be quite a bit warmer. High temps on Sunday should reach the mid 80s. Conditions will turn more humid by the afternoon with south winds of 10 to 20 mph. The weather will stay humid and warm Sunday night into Monday as well. Highs on Monday will still be in the low 80s as the clouds increase.

A cold front approaching from the west will bring a small chance of rain or thunderstorms by late afternoon on Monday and a higher chance of rain Monday night. There could be a few thunderstorms Monday night, but the chance of severe weather looks low. Rain amounts could range from a half to one inch.

The front will be east of our area by daybreak on Tuesday, leaving us with decreasing clouds, breezy and cooler conditions. Temperatures will linger in the low to mid 60s on Tuesday. It is a day you will probably need to break out the sweatshirt and Fall coat if you haven't already. Keep the long sleeve shirts handy for the rest of next week as well. Highs will be in the low 60s on Wednesday gradually warming into the upper 60s on Friday. The weather should be dry on Wednesday and Thursday, then there is a slight chance of a shower on Friday.

Gardeners watch out for a bit of frost during the middle of next week. Many countryside locations will have lows in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Have a pleasant Evening! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Evening Update, 18 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1989 - Hurricane Hugo hit Puerto Rico, producing wind gusts to 92 mph at San Juan, and wind gusts to 120 mph at Roosevelt Roads. Hugo produced a storm surge of four to six feet, and northeastern sections of the island were deluged with more than ten inches of rain. Hugo claimed the lives of a dozen persons in Puerto Rico, and caused a bilion dollars damage, including 100 million dollars damage to crops. Thunderstorms representing what remained of Hurricane Octave continued to bring heavy rain to the valleys of northern California. Heavier 24 hour rainfall totals included 3.15 inches at Redding, and 2.66 inches at Red Bluff. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)