Point Brewery celebrates “Pointoberfest”

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Oktoberfest is back but with a twist.

The 9th annual Pointoberfest has returned in Stevens Point. Beer drinkers from all around central Wisconsin came out to enjoy the music, food and fun run.

More than just a cold beer, the event also partnered with Pints for Prostates.

"We have this just in celebration of the season proceeds from this event will go to Pints for Prostates which is a nation wide grass roots campaign that just creates subtle awareness of prostate cancer" said Julie Birrenkott Marketing Director for Stevens Point Brewery.

Three new beverages were unveiled at Pointoberfest, including the chocolate mint stout.