New sculpture in Pfiffner park brings cultures together

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Polish culture and heritage were presented in Pfiffner park.

Sculptor Boleslaw Kochanowski brought the city of Stevens Point together by unveiling his new sculpture Saturday morning.

Named "For Your Freedom and Ours," the sculpture symbolizes Polish and American heritage and shows how the two countries work with each other.

"I want to remind a lot of people, well everybody, go to your roots. Find out who you are, that gives you color, that gives you creativity, that tells you something." Kochanowski continued, "it means a lot to be to be able to create such a sculpture because I like to enhance our Polish heritage, and what a wonderful way to acknowledge American history and Polish history interwind."

After more than seven years of work and over 2,000 man hours to create the sculpture Kochanowski says it couldn't have been done without his family.