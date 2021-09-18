Lions’ Jamaal Williams ready for his return to Green Bay

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams returns to Green Bay on Monday night to face his former team for the first time. Williams rushed for over 2,000 yards and scored 19 touchdowns while teaming up with Aaron Jones to give the Packers a quality running-back tandem from 2017-20. The Packers signed Jones to a four-year, $48 million contract in the offseason while Williams departed for the Lions via free agency. Williams remains popular with many of his former Packers teammates. Jones says he and Williams still talk to each other every week.