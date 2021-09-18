Brewers clinch playoff spot for fourth straight season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WAOW)-- For the fourth straight season the Milwaukee Brewers will play postseason baseball.

The Brew Crew clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 6-4 comeback win over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Another trip to October. Another chance to make history.



The clutch moment in Saturday's game coming in the bottom of the 8th inning when Manny Pina hit a homerun to left field giving the Brewers a 5-4 lead.

The magic number for the Brewers to win the National League Central division is three which means the team only needs to win three more games or the second place St. Louis Cardinals need to lost three more games for Milwaukee to win the division title.