Algeria gives disgraced ex-leader Bouteflika 3-days mourning

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algeria’s leader has declared a three-day period of mourning for former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, whose 20-year-long rule ended in disgrace as he was pushed from power amid huge street protests when he decided to seek a new term. Bouteflika, who had been ailing since a stroke in 2013, died Friday at 84. He hadn’t been seen since President Abdelmadjid Tebboune took office in late 2019. Flags are flying at half-staff during the mourning period that begins Saturday. The honors reflect Bouteflika’s role in Algeria’s brutal seven-year war for independence from France that ended in 1962. Those who fought are considered martyrs today.