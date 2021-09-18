Agents search in Wyoming for woman, in Florida for boyfriend

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida searched a vast wildlife reserve near the Gulf Coast for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. Dozens of North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other law enforcement agencies on Saturday searched the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in the Sarasota, Florida area. His family believes he entered the area earlier this week. Meanwhile, the FBI in Denver says its agents are conducting ground surveys at Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, with help from the National Park Service and local law enforcement agencies. They say they are seeking clues to Petito’s disappearance.