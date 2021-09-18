400 block alive with the sound of music

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The central Wisconsin symphony orchestra returned for their 73rd season.

The orchestra played at a free event in Wausau. The theme was music in movies.

They played some of the most popular songs from all-time favorite movies, including Star Wars, Frozen, West Side Story and the Sound of Music.

Mara Prausa, Executive Director of the orchestra said they had been planning this event for a long time, wanting to bring everyone together safely.

"I think my favorite is the Schindler's List solo with our concert master playing-- the violin solo is hauntingly beautiful," said Prausa.