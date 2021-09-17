Za’Darius Smith headed to injured reserve

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Packers' linebacker Za'Darius Smith is headed to injured reserve with a back injury.

Head Coach Matt LaFleur made that announcement on Friday.

Smith has been dealing with the injury since the start of training camp.

Smith had one tackle in Sunday's game against the Saints.

Via the team LaFleur had the following to say, "Unfortunately, we're going to have to shut him down for a while." "It's a matter of just, do you keep him in a limited role? Or do you shut him down for a while, try to get him healthy and then get him up to the snap count that we'd like him to be, just like he's been in the past, 'cause he's such an impact player. So, that's just the route that we thought was best long term."

In the two seasons Smith has been with the Packers since signing with the team in 2019 he's recorded 26 sacks and 227 combined tackles.