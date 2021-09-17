With increase in COVID-19 cases, Wood Co. Health Department asking community to slow the spread

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wood County Health Department says a significant increase in COVID-19 cases is leaving their response team critically over capacity.

The department says they will attempt to follow-up with people who test positive as well as determine who close contacts would be and review isolation recommendations but the response may be delayed more than 24 hours.

They ask that if you've tested positive for COVID-19 that you please stay home and separate from others immediately for a minimum of 10 days from the start of your symptoms or the date you were tested if you have no symptoms.

If you or a loved one tested are exposed to someone with COVID-19, the department says you should quarantine. Exposure includes being within six feet of someone who tested positive for at least a total of 15 minutes within 24 hours or had physical touch with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing has been extended and will be available in Wisconsin Rapids in a city parking lot on 3rd Avenue between the Centralia Center and Tribune building from 9:00am-12:30pm Monday-Friday through September 24th. No appointment is needed; PCR tests will be done.

They say results will be available in three to five days.