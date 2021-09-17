Wausau police investigating strong armed robbery

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Police Department is investigating a strong armed robber they say happened Friday morning.

The department says officers were dispatched to a business in the 1400 block of North 6th street before 9:45 this morning for a report of a strong armed robbery of an employee.

Police say the employee was walking in the parking lot.

A male robber got into a van as a passenger and the van then fled the scene. The van is missing the left rear hubcap and there is a hitch on the back of the fan.

The robbery suspect is described as:

Male

Unknown ethnicity

Medium build

5'8"-5'10" tall

Was wearing a black baseball hat with a bull breathing fire on the front and the color red under the bill(possibly Chicago Bulls)

His face was covered and he wore a black hoodie with a zipper on the front and was wearing black pants

If you have any information you're asked to call the Wausau Police patrol supervisor at 715-261-7811 or detective Nate Stetzer who is assigned to the case at 715-261-7970