UW Health looking for expectant mothers and families for studies on childhood asthma and food allergies

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW)-- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health researchers are looking for expectant mothers and families to be a part of two studies.

The goal of the studies is to help researchers better understand childhood asthma and food allergies, and both will be cohort studies where studies follow a group of people born around the same time.

Childhood Asthma

UW Health says that asthma often starts in the first few years of life, and that could suggest the disease starts during the prenatal period or the first few months of life.

The Childhood asthma and nonnational environment (CANOE) study will work to find cause of childhood asthma by looking at how factors in the early-life environment could contribute to the disease. The study will follow mothers and their children from the prenatal period through the first three years of the child's life.

Study activities will be conducted over the phone, through email, or around scheduled prenatal and pediatrician visits. The activities will occur at University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health and UW Health locations.

Previous cohort studies have found the development of childhood asthma is influenced by a combination of a family history of allergies and early life environmental factors like pollutants, viruses, and bacteria.

Researchers are looking for 125 people for the CANOE study, more information can be found here.

Childhood Food Allergies

UW Health says that food allergies are on the rise and now 5-10% of children are effected usually in the first year of life. Systems biology of early allergy(SUNBEAM) is the cohort study that will investigate what causes food allergies in children.

Researchers are recruiting pregnant mothers, their infants and the infant's biological father to find potential causes of food allergies and eczema. The goal of the study is to better understand where food allergies start to help improve both prevention and treatments.

UW Health researchers are looking for 24 families to enroll in the study, which will include up to 2500 children nationally. More information can be found here.