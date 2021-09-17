UN Security Council: Taliban must form inclusive Afghan govt

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has unanimously approved a resolution saying that Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers need to establish an inclusive government with “the full, equal and meaningful participation of women” and one that upholds human rights. The resolution was adopted on Friday by the U.N.’s most powerful body. It also extends the current mandate of the U.N. political mission in Afghanistan for six months and delivers a clear message that the council’s 15 members will be watching closely what the Taliban do going forward. The statement reflects widespread international disappointment over the recently announced interim Taliban government that left out women and minorities.