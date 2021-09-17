Tomahawk Fire Department auctions off unique piece in fundraising effort

TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Tomahawk Fire Department is taking advantage of the increased traffic from the Tomahawk Fall Ride to fundraise in a unique way.

The department is auctioning off a Harley-Davidson inspired stained glass piece created and donated by the wife of a crew member. The department saw plenty of people stop by on Friday to bid, which meant a lot to those at the station.

"It's great. This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. We missed it last year, obviously we couldn't sell. We still had a bit of a presence down here, but we didn't have a stand, so this will be a big help for us this year," Said Mark Von Schrader, Safety Officer at the Tomahawk Fire Department.

You can find the firefighters downtown on Third Street until 11pm Friday and Saturday night.