Salvation Army taking thousands of donated quilts for refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Salvation Army has received so many donations over the past few days to help Afghani refugees, they realized they needed more space.

Friday they accepted a donation of quilts, and they're expecting to total into the thousands, made by quilt stores in and around central Wisconsin.

They're also looking for winter clothes and shoes, which they say is what's needed the most, plus items for babies like diapers.

An official there says the organization is glad to get help, but even then, the community's kindness blew them away.

"To be able to provide the clothing and the hygiene items, the supplies for their children as they wait, the generosity of the community is overwhelming and it is really good to see all these donations come in and be able to help them," Development Director Ann Chrudinsky said.

If you'd like to show your support by donating, click here for more information.