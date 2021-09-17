RYDER CUP ’21: A capsule look at the European team

Europe goes after its 10th victory in the last 13 Ryder Cups with another experienced team. Mostly, it has experience in winning. While the American team is the youngest ever, Europe has four players in their 40s. That starts with 48-year-old Lee Westwood. He is playing in his 11th Ryder Cup, tied for most among Europeans with Nick Faldo. The rookies include British Open champion Shane Lowry. Europe also has the world’s No. 1 player in Jon Rahm. Tommy Fleetwood is back, but he’s missing his “Moliwood” partner in Francesco Molinari.