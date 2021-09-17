Proposed infrastructure plan has area business community outraged

STEVENS POINT, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Stevens Point City Council has been building a proposal to rehab Business 51 (Division/Church Street) corridor, but business owners say it will harm their work.

The proposal has been in the works for more than five years and would change the structure of Business 51. That would include adding medians, removing some driveways and changing to a two lane road.

"What you're going to find is you'll have a nice two lane road which they're going to call it a road diet," said Kevin Flatoff Owner of Gold Key Motors. "But, you're going to have a lot of empty vacant properties and there are going to be a lot of small businesses that are not going to survive this... guaranteed."

Business owners argue the change of structure for Business 51 will bring less consumers to the area, saying removing access like driveways from the business will drastically impact their customer base.

"I think anybody that uses these businesses on the south side needs to be aware of what's going on because it is going to effect business, it will literally close business," said John Knoke the Owner of a strip mall in Stevens Point.

City leaders said while they do support businesses in the community, safety concerns and road maintenance are driving the need for change.

Mayor Mike Wiza said he is open to hearing their concerns about the project.

"What I want to do is make sure everyone has the opportunity to voice their concern and give us and AECOM an opportunity to work with those concerns," said Wiza.

The council is set to vote on the proposal again on Monday, September 20th.