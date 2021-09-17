Pelé takes ‘a little step back’ in recovery from surgery

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian soccer great Pele took “a little step back” in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon according to his daughter Kely Nascimento. She said Friday that he is now “recovering well” at a Sao Paulo hospital. She did not comment on local media reports saying the 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento is back in intensive care. Kely Nascimento posted a picture with her father on Instagram which she said she had just taken in his room at the Albert Einstein hospital.