Nice weekend, then big changes in the weather

The weather will look a little gloomy early today but the weekend is still looking bright. The next chance of significant rain will hold off until early next week.

Today: A 30% chance of isolated showers through midday, then decreasing clouds later in the afternoon.

High: 73 Wind: SW 10-15 becoming NW

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. (Patchy frost in low-lying areas and the cranberry bogs).

Low: 45 Wind: North around 5

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 74 Wind: South-Southeast 5-10

A cold front is moving through the area for today but it does not have enough energy to produce a lot of rain. We will have cloudy skies and a chance of spotty showers through midday or so then the clouds will begin clearing by mid to late afternoon. The day will turn out pretty nice at the end with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest early today, turning to the northwest at 10 to 15 mph during the afternoon.

High pressure will move in overnight. This means mainly clear skies and cool temps. Lows will be in the 40s Saturday morning and there might be patchy frost in the typical low spots and cranberry bogs. Otherwise, Saturday is looking very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. On Sunday a stronger south wind will push the temperature up even more. High temps should rise into the lower and middle 80s under sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be quite warm and humid with highs in the 80s. The clouds will increase as a strong cold front moves in from the west. This front will produce a good chance of widespread rain and storms from late Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning. The front will also cause the temps to drop dramatically. Highs on Tuesday will only reach the 60s. It will also be a blustery day.

Cool weather will linger through the middle of next week with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday and low to mid 60s on Thursday.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 17 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1965 - A storm produced a band of heavy snow across parts of Wyoming. Totals of 23 inches at Rawlins and 20.7 inches at Lander easily surpassed previous snowfall record totals for so early in the season. (15th-17th) (The Weather Channel)